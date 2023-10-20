'But a hundred is a hundred' - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli 'stealing' POTM award from Ravindra Jadeja

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian players after beating Bangladesh during World Cup game on Oct 19, 2023

India recorded a thumping seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their fourth ICC World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, October 19. Virat Kohli stole the limelight again with his unbeaten century to finish the game while chasing a 257-run target and also claimed the Player of the Match award.

Virat scored 103* off 97 balls and finished the game with a six to bring his 78th international century. After clinching the Player of the Match award, Kohli jokingly said that he stole the award for best player from Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier, the latter emerged as the best bowler for India with two wickets for 38 and also bagged one sensational and crucial catch to dismiss Mushfiqur Rahim.

Rohit also backed the decision of Virat getting the award ahead of Jadeja and said that very few performances can beat a hundred for the POTM title.

"He was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch," Rohit said during the post-match presentation. "But a hundred is a hundred - you cannot beat that. We have something going on in the group. Lifts everyone up. Guys who end up with the most medals, there is something special for them. The last three games we have played, our fielding has been superb. We continued that today. It is something that is in your control. You try and put in as much effort as you can."

Rohit also praised the bowlers for taking timely wickets in the middle stages of the game. Apart from Jadeja, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also took two wickets to help India restrict Bangladesh on 256 runs.

"It was a good win. Something that we were looking forward to. We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. Bowlers were smart enough to understand what sort of lines and lengths were needed," Rohit added.

