Brett Lee donates to Crypto Relief for purchase of oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals

Inspired by the gesture of his compatriot and current cricketer, Pat Cummins, former Australian player Brett Lee on Tuesday donated 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief for the purchase of oxygen supplies in Indian hospitals.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in an official statement.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Kolkata Knight Riders' Australian pacer Cummins announced a USD 50,000 donation towards PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies in India's COVID-19 ravaged hospitals and backed the IPL to continue, saying he has been "advised" that the Indian government views it "as few hours of joy" in a difficult time.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, he made the announcement and urged other top players to do the same as the country battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic recording more than 2,000 daily deaths for the past few days.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals Australian pacer Andrew Tye decided to leave midway from the IPL as he feared getting "locked out" of his own country.

Australian bowlers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson also withdrew from the remainder of the ongoing league citing personal reasons, their franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore said on Monday.

