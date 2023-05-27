Big blow for Australia, Meg Lanning ruled out of Women's Ashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meg Lanning

The Australian Women's Cricket Team has dealt with a major blow as their captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the Women's Ashes 2023. Lanning, who has led Australia to numerous cricket titles, will be missing the match against England due to medical reasons.

Cricket Australia released a statement and confirmed the development. "Australia captain Meg Lanning won't take part in next month's Ashes tour in England due to medical reasons, Cricket Australia (CA) has announced today," cricket.com.au informed. In her absence, Alyssa Healy will lead the Aussie side, while Tahlia McGrath will be her deputy.

Australia's head of cricket performance Shawn Flegler said, "It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes."

Flegler also stated that Lanning will be missed but the Aussie captain understands the importance of her health. It's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first. Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible. We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time," she added.

Notably, the Ashes Test features a one-off game against England in June at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The Test match will be followed by a three-match T20I series and three ODIs. The 20-over series begins from July 1 onwards. Meanwhile, the ODI series start on July 12 and concludes by 18th July.

Australia squad:

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

