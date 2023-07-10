Ben Stokes breaks MS Dhoni's captaincy world record as England stage Ashes comeback at Headingley

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England captain Ben Stokes broke a world record previously held by MS Dhoni after his side's win at Headingley

England finally arrived in the ongoing Ashes series as they stay afloat in the five-match Test series against Australia owing to a three-wicket win at Headingley. Having lost the first two Tests, England were put into a must-win situation and the hosts came up with a rather strong performance led by the two incoming players in the side, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, who put their hand up with both bat and ball.

Despite Mitchell Marsh scoring a run-a-ball century, Wood's five-wicket haul ensured that Australia didn't run away with the game, taking 6 wickets for 23 runs in the first innings. After another top-order, skipper Ben Stokes' yet another superlative knock of 80 runs helped England reduce the deficit to just 26 runs. Woakes and Wood were on fire with the ball again as they bowled out Australia for 224 as England needed 251 runs to win their first game of the series.

England were in their comfort zone of chasing but there would have been the demons of the Lord's mishap. Despite a good start by the openers, Mitchell Starc ensured that England kept losing wickets regularly before Harry Brook played a game-changing knock of 75 runs. Brook's innings took England ahead of the game and the rest of the work was done by Woakes and Wood, who fittingly were there to take their side home.

This was England's fifth successful run-chase of 250-plus, making them and Ben Stokes the most successful team and captain respectively in an elite record. Under Stokes' captaincy, England have now won 12 Tests and Headingley heist took him to the top of an elite list. Stokes is now the most successful captain in terms of run-chases of 250-plus as he surpassed his Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.

Dhoni had led India to four wins where the side chased down 250-plus totals and was on level with Stokes before the game. After run-chases of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand last year, England defeated India by chasing a massive total of 378 runs at Edgbaston.

Most wins as a captain in Tests with 250-plus run-chases

5* - Ben Stokes

4 - MS Dhoni

3 - Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting

England will have to win both of the remaining Tests to win the urn as even a draw will lead to Australia retaining it.

