BCCI vs PCB: Shahid Afridi has some 'STERN' words to say related to 2023 Asia Cup & World Cup | READ

BCCI vs PCB: There is an ongoing rift between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This tussle has taken the cricketing fraternity by surprise and it is expected to intensify as time progresses. The war of words that started in October refuses to die down with the fate of the upcoming Asia Cup hanging in balance. The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup is to be played in Pakistan and the 2023 ODI World Cup will take place in India.

In October, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah, made it pretty clear that he was eyeing a venue change for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup that will be played in the 50 overs format. In reply, PCB chief Ramiz Raja didn't mince words and reacted by saying that BCCI can't dictate their terms and if they pull out of the Asia Cup, then Pakistan will be forced to boycott the ODI World Cup that is scheduled to take place in India next year. Ramiz Raja also asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene and look into the matter as soon as possible. During the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England, PCB chief Raja reiterated on the matter and stuck to his words of boycotting the marquee ICC event. Now, reacting to the same, former Pakistan skipper & player Shahid Afridi has made a huge remark.

Shahid Afridi in a recent media interaction said:

Cricket has always been very instrumental in improving the relationship between India and Pakistan. Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India. It's not something like that we don't have the hosting rights and are pleading to get one. We won the rights fair and square. If India doesn't come, they won't come and if the Asia Cup gets taken away from Pakistan then we might be the ones who'll pull out.

As of now both India and Pakistan are involved in two different series. Both the teams last played on October 23, 2022, in a T2O World Cup game which India won at the mighty MCG. As far as the current situation is concerned, only time will decide the fate of both these teams participating in the Asia Cup and the all-important World Cup.

