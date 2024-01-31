BCCI Secretary Jay Shah reappointed as ACC Chairman for third consecutive term

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jay Shah

The Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The decision was taken at the AGM of the ACC that took place in Bali even as Shah will serve at the top position for the third consecutive time. His extension was proposed by the Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva and all the members of the ACC unanimously backed his proposal during the meeting.

Jay Shah had intially taken over the post in January 2021 taking over from Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan. During his tenure, ACC successfully conducted the Asia Cup in T20 and ODI format in 2022 and 2023. After being reappointed at the position, Shah expressed his happiness and also thanked the board members for trusting him to do the job. He also opened up on his committment to nurturing cricket in Asian countries.

"I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," he said. "Under Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka," Silva said.

Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket and vice-president of the ACC also congratulated Jay Shah for his extended term at the position while also lauding him for the growth of the game in Asia since he took over. "Today, stakeholders see value in investing in tournaments that the ACC conducts, and I credit him for this major transformation, which will further fuel the growth of the game in the region," Khimji said. Meanwhile, there were reports that Jay Shah was running for the ICC Chairman post as well but the election for that post is set to happen in November and for now, Shah will continue to be the ACC Chairman.