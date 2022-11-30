BCCI President Roger Binny served conflict of interest notice due to Mayanti Langer's broadcasting connection

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Roger Binny served with conflict of interest notice

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has reportedly served a conflict of interest notice to BCCI President Roger Binny. The newly appointed BCCI president Binny has been alleged of conflict of interest due to daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer's broadcasting role with Star Sports. As per a PTI report, Saran has asked Binny to file a written response against the allegations levelled against him by December 20.

"You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of “conflict of interest” on your part. You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit," Saran wrote in the notice.

Roger Binny became the BCCI President in October, replacing former skipper Sourav Ganguly. Binny has played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs. He was part of the Indian team that lifted the 1983 World Cup in England. The 67-year-old has also taken 47 wickets in the Test format while scalping 77 wickets in the 50-over game. Binny has also featured in 136 First class matches and 113 List A games. Binny was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 1983 World Cup. He also won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket and was the leading wicket-taker for India there too.

Binny was appointed the president after Sourav Ganguly. Binny, 67, was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) alongside Jay Shah, who was re-elected as the secretary for a second successive term. The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

