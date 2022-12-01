BCCI name new Cricket Advisory Committee members; committee set to pick new selection panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI name new CAC members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday named a new Cricket Advisory Committee. The new committee includes former Indian players and former national selectors Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape alongside Sulakshana Naik, who remains in the three-member committee. The fresh appointments have come after the Indian board sacked the complete selection panel of senior men led by Chetan Sharma.

Announcing the move on Social media BCCI wrote in a statement, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. The three-member committee comprises Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjape and Ms Sulakshana Naik." The new CAC will be given the responsibility of selecting the new selection panel for the team, which shall be picked later this month. Malhotra has replaced former India seamer, Madan Lal, in the CAC while Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh.

"Mr Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-day internationals and recently served as the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association. Mr Paranjape has played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee. Ms Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years, continues to be a part of the three-member CAC," the statement added.

Notably, the final date for applying for the national selectors' post was 28th November and numerous people applied for the posts. Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Shiv Sunder Das, and Ajay Ratra are among the contenders vying to join the BCCI's new senior men's selection committee. It is understood that Chetan, despite his unceremonious dumping and an adverse performance report after India's semifinal debacle at the T20 World Cup, has reapplied alongside Harvinder. Joshi and Mohanty (tenure ended) have decided against reapplication.

Chetan Sharma's selection panel was sacked on 18th November as the BCCI asked for fresh applications. The moving cam after India suffered an embarrassing defeat in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England.

