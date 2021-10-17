Follow us on Image Source : BCCI.TV BCCI invites applications for head coach, support staff positions for Team India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited applications for positions of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach and fielding coach for the senior men's team. Additionally, the board also opened for applications for the role of Head Sports Science in the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The deadline for the application for Head Coach position is set at 5 PM on October 26, 2021.

For the role, BCCI has set the following requirements:

Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI’s

Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL Team or Equivalent International Leagues/First Class Teams/National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years

Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent.

Below 60 years of age at the time of appointment

Rahul Dravid has emerged as a strong favourite for the head coach role after PTI had reported earlier this week that he had "agreed" to an offer from the BCCI.

The report had also mentioned that BCCI "will nonetheless give an advertisement for the position to ensure that due process is followed."

Dravid had taken over the role on a temporary basis during India's limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka in June. At the time, the Indian Test team was preparing for the series against England and Ravi Shastri, the current head coach, was in the United Kingdom with the squad along with rest of the first-team support staff.