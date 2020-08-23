Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI did not treat MS Dhoni well, I'm hurt: Saqlain Mushtaq

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not treat former captain MS Dhoni in the right way, according to Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq.

Dhoni had earlier this month announced his retirement from international cricket, thus making the World Cup semi-final in July 2019 his last match for India.

"I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI," said Saqlain on his Youtube channel.

"They did not treat a big player like him in the right way. The retirement shouldn't have happened like this. This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I'm really sorry to BCCI that I'm saying this but they didn't treat Dhoni well, I'm hurt."

A flurry of tributes followed Dhoni's rather frugal announcement in which he posted a montage of images from various points of his international career.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic)," he said in the caption to the video.

"May God bless him in his future endeavours and whatever decisions he makes but there is one regret that I have. I think Dhoni's every fan will have the same regret. It would've been great to see him retire after playing in the India kit for one last time," Saqlain added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage