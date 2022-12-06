BCCI appoints Hrishikesh Kanitkar as batting coach of women's team, Ramesh Powar to join NCA

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hrishikesh Kanitkar (R) named batting coach, Powar (L) to join NCA

The BCCI on Tuesday appointed Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the women team's batting coach, while former head coach Ramesh Powar is leaving the top post. Powar will now join VVS Laxman at the National Cricket Academy as a spin bowling coach.

The Indian board released a statement confirming the decisions. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Mr. Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the Batting Coach of the Senior Women’s cricket team. Mr. Kanitkar will join the team from the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia starting 9th December in Mumbai."

Ramesh Powar to switch to Men's cricket

Notably, Powar will switch to Men's cricket. BCCI added in its statement, "Mr. Ramesh Powar, former Head Coach of the senior women’s team will join Mr. VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, National Cricket Academy, and will switch to Men’s cricket as part of the restructuring module of the BCCI."

