  BCCI announces final shortlist of players for IPL 2024 auction; Travis Head, Manish Pandey in first set

BCCI announces final shortlist of players for IPL 2024 auction; Travis Head, Manish Pandey in first set

The BCCI announced the final shortlist of 333 players set to be auctioned on December 19 in Dubai ahead of the 2024 edition of the IPL. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas, of which two are from Associate nations. 77 spots are up for grabs at the IPL 2024 auction.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 11, 2023 21:18 IST
The BCCI has announced the final shortlist of players
The BCCI has announced the final shortlist of players consisting of 333 names set to be going under the hammer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a final shortlist of 333 players set to go under the hammer at the IPL auction ahead of the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league. Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas, of which two are from Associate nations with 77 spots being up for grabs in what is going to be probably the biggest mini-auction in recent years. Out of 333, 116 are capped players while uncapped are 215 with the remaining two from the Associate nations.

23 players have registered themselves in the top base price bracket of INR 2 crore and 13 are in the INR 1.5 crore bracket. The likes of Travis Head, Manish Pandey, Harry Brook and Steve Smith are in the very first set of batters followed by the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Shardul Thakur, Rachin Ravindra, Harshal Patel and Pat Cummins in the all-rounders category. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will be in the fourth set for the fast bowlers alongside the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi and Sri Lanka's World Cup star Dilshan Madushanka.

More to follow...

