BBL 2023-24: Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades - Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The second match of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season is set to take place between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The opening game of the season saw the Brisbane Heat beat the Melbourne Stars by a massive margin of 103 runs. The Sixers have been bolstered by the presence of Steve Smith for this match even as they will be led by veteran Moises Henriques. As far as overseas international players are concerned, they have signed Tom Curran, James Vince and Izharulhaq Naveed this season.

Melbourne Renegades also have some superstars in their line-up. Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch will take the field after quite some time while the World Cup winner Adam Zampa will also feature in this encounter alongside Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan. They will miss Quinton de Kock in this clash and off-spinner Nathan Lyon too who is preparing for the three-match Test series against Pakistan. Nevertheless, they will be led by Nic Maddinson and Will Sutherland has been appointed the vice-captain.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

Sydney Cricket Ground hosted two matches of the recently concluded Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) with Adelaide Strikers scoring 164 runs and winning the match by 77 runs. In the other game, 124 runs were chased comfortably by the Sydney Sixers. However, a fresh pitch is expected to be dished out for this BBL clash and it could be good for batting. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20 records

Total Matches - 21

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 8

Average first innings score - 160

Average second innings score - 130

Highest total recorded - 221/5 (20 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest total - 101/10 (16.3 Ov) by BAN vs SA

Highest score chased - 200/3 (20 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Lowest score defended - 134/5 (20 Ov) by AUSW vs SAW

Squads

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Ryan Hadley, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Izharulhaq Naveed, Stephen O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince.

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (Capt.), Will Sutherland (Vice-Capt.), Joe Clarke, Jordan Cox, Harry Dixon, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

