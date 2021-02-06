BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers defeat Perth Scorchers to lift second successive title

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers thumped Perth Scorchers by 27 runs to successfully defend their Big Bash League title on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After losing the toss, Sixers were bolstered with James Vince's 95. The England batsman smashed 95 off just 60 deliveries to help Sixers reach an intimidating 188-run total.

Vince ended up with the highest score posted by a Sixers batsman in any BBL final. In reply, the Scorchers were able to notch up 161/9 in their 20 overs. Liam Livingstone (45) and Cameron Bancroft (30) stuck in the middle but it wasn't enough to sail their side past the winning line.

Vince ended the BBL 2020-21 with 537 runs to his name. Along with his batting exploits, Vince was also brilliant on the field, taking two catches including a mid-air blinder to dismiss Mitchell Marsh.

Wickets kept falling for Scorchers in quick succession as Ben Dwarshius ended up picking three while Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott and Dan Christian plucked two each.

Sixers now have won the BBL thrice (2011-12, 2019-20, and 2020-21), joint-most with Perth Scorchers (2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17)