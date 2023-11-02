Bazball included in dictionary? Labuschagne shreds the move into pieces by labelling it 'garbage' - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/SCREENGRAB 'Bazball' the term coined to sum up England's new attacking approach was smashed by Marnu Labuschagne after its addition in the Collins Dictionary

Bazball, it seems is not leaving the cricket grapevine anytime soon with it becoming legit after its induction to the Collins Dictionary. In the dictionary, Bazball is described as "A test cricket style where the batting side aims to seize the initiative by playing in an exceptionally aggressive manner." A term coined by a journalist which caught fire and became a rage is summed up to talk about the aggressive approach and attacking mindset of the England cricket team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

McCullum himself didn't like the term as he suggested that the approach and the mindset are not just about going all out with the bat, but it is a change in thinking and the intent matters. The word has been ridiculed and a lot has been said about it in the media as well and opposition obviously hasn't had any regard for it, in particular Australia. Australia, who levelled 2-2 against England in the away Ashes series this year, haven't given much respect to the word and the talk about the approach and their players were at it again when asked about it.

"Oh man, that is garbage. I don't know what that is, honestly," Marnus Labuschagne shredded the move of Bazball finding a place in the dictionary into pieces when he was asked about it.

Damien Martyn, former batter responded saying, "Australian cricket has been doing that for decades..."

One of the 10 words of the year in the Collins dictionary, Bazball was shortlisted for the World of the Year but lost to AI (artificial intelligence). Bazball also found itself in Harper Collins' list of 10 most significant new words of the year. England earned just 9 points out of 60 in the Ashes series having lost 19 points owing to a slow over-rate and will be keen to rectify that mistake in the winters in India.

