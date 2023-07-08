Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh ODI team

Bangladesh (BAN) will host Afghanistan (AFG) in the second ODI match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, July 8. Afghanistan won the opening rain-hit game to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match away series. Star pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets while the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone with two wickets each to restrict the hosts to just 169/9 total while bowling first.

Bangladesh's top order struggled to contribute but Towhid Hridoy's fifty helped them score a challenging total. But Afghanistan batters easily chsaed the target to record an eight-wicket win on the DLS method.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in India:

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played on Saturday, July 8

At what time does BAN vs AFG match begin?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time (Chattogram) and 1:30 PM IST

Where is the BAN vs AFG ODI match being played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG ODI match on TV in India?

There is no official live broadcast available for fans from India

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG ODI match online in India?

One can watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI match online on the FanCode website and app

BAN vs AFG Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman

Latest Cricket News