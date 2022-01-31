Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Playoff semifinal 2 U19 World Cup 2022 How to watch Online,TV

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET WORLD CUP (TWITTER) File photo of Pakistan U19 players.

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

The two Asian sides Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in the play-off semifinals of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022 after suffering heavy defeats in their respective Super League quarterfinals match last week. Bangladesh were handed a five-wicket drubbing by India while Pakistan were decimated by 119 runs by Australia.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19:

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

6:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM PKT/ 7:00 PM BST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.