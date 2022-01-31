Monday, January 31, 2022
     
Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming Playoff semifinal 2 U19 World Cup 2022 How to watch Online,TV

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, Live Telecast, Live Stream, Live cricket score, updates, commentary, highlights, latest news and full scorecard between BAN U19 vs PAK U19.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2022 13:36 IST
Pakistan U19 team
Image Source : CRICKET WORLD CUP (TWITTER)

File photo of Pakistan U19 players.

The two Asian sides Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in the play-off semifinals of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup 2022 after suffering heavy defeats in their respective Super League quarterfinals match last week. Bangladesh were handed a five-wicket drubbing by India while Pakistan were decimated by 119 runs by Australia.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19: 

Match Details

Bangladesh U19 vs Pakistan U19, Super League Playoff Semi-Final 2

Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
6:30 PM IST/ 6:00 PM PKT/ 7:00 PM BST

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022. 

In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.

