BAN vs NZ: Mushfiqur Rahim gets out in bizarre fashion for handling ball in 2nd Test | WATCH

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim got out in the bizarre fashion on the first day of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. He was given out for handling the ball during the innings in an attempt to stop the ball from going on to the stumps off pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

The incident took place in the 41st over of the innings when Rahim defended a rising delivery from the bowler. The red cherry though landed and was going towards the stumps and while trying to keep the ball away from his sticks, Rahim, in haste, ended up handling it. According to the rules, the batter cannot touch the ball while batting even as he/she is allowed to use his/her bat or leg to stop the ball. But Mushfiqur Rahim's action led to the New Zealand fielders appealing for the dismisal and as expected, the umpires upheld the appeal.

Rahim got out after looking good for 35 runs off 83 balls with three fours and a six to his name. Interestingly, he had almost handled the ball even during the first over of the second session. His wicket fell at the wrong time for Bangladesh as Shahadat Hossain had built a steady partnership with Rahim. The 57-run stand was broken against the run of play and Bangladesh were left reeling at 104/5 after opting to bat first earlier in the day. They will now be hoping for the rest of the batters to post a formidable total on the board.

For the unversed, Bangladesh won the first Test of the series by a massive margin of 150 runs and are hoping to seal the series in this game. They even won a good toss but the visitors have struck at regular intervals not letting the hosts get away with a big score in the first innings.

