Wednesday, December 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BAN vs NZ: Mushfiqur Rahim gets out in bizarre fashion for handling ball in 2nd Test | WATCH

BAN vs NZ: Mushfiqur Rahim gets out in bizarre fashion for handling ball in 2nd Test | WATCH

The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand commenced today (December 6) with the hosts opting to bat first. But soon they found themselves in trouble and Rahim's bizarre dismissal added woes for Bangladesh on the opening day.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2023 13:18 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim, BAN vs NZ
Image Source : FANCODE Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim got out in the bizarre fashion on the first day of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand. He was given out for handling the ball during the innings in an attempt to stop the ball from going on to the stumps off pace bowler Kyle Jamieson.

The incident took place in the 41st over of the innings when Rahim defended a rising delivery from the bowler. The red cherry though landed and was going towards the stumps and while trying to keep the ball away from his sticks, Rahim, in haste, ended up handling it. According to the rules, the batter cannot touch the ball while batting even as he/she is allowed to use his/her bat or leg to stop the ball. But Mushfiqur Rahim's action led to the New Zealand fielders appealing for the dismisal and as expected, the umpires upheld the appeal.

WATCH video here:

Rahim got out after looking good for 35 runs off 83 balls with three fours and a six to his name. Interestingly, he had almost handled the ball even during the first over of the second session. His wicket fell at the wrong time for Bangladesh as Shahadat Hossain had built a steady partnership with Rahim. The 57-run stand was broken against the run of play and Bangladesh were left reeling at 104/5 after opting to bat first earlier in the day. They will now be hoping for the rest of the batters to post a formidable total on the board.

Related Stories
WATCH | Babar Azam tries fielding with gloves at non-striker's end, video goes viral

WATCH | Babar Azam tries fielding with gloves at non-striker's end, video goes viral

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and live streaming details

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report and live streaming details

'I was an idiot...': Harry Brook regrets his controversial statement on Indian fans during IPL 2023

'I was an idiot...': Harry Brook regrets his controversial statement on Indian fans during IPL 2023

For the unversed, Bangladesh won the first Test of the series by a massive margin of 150 runs and are hoping to seal the series in this game. They even won a good toss but the visitors have struck at regular intervals not letting the hosts get away with a big score in the first innings.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News