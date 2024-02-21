Babar Azam completes 10000 runs in T20 cricket, becomes fastest to milestone

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Superstar Pakistan batter Babar Azam has added yet another feather to his cap in T20 cricket. He has become the 13th batter to complete 10000 runs in the shortest format of the game and at the same time, has also become the fastest to reach the milestone. Before him, Chris Gayle was on top in this aspect having reached the landmark in 285 innings. Gayle was also the first ever player to breach the 10000-run mark in the format back in 2017.

Coming back to Babar, he has done it in just 271 innings and has trumped Virat Kohli, David Warner, Aaron Finch and Jos Buttler apart from Gayle to climb to the top in this aspect. He needed only six runs to create the world record and did it in the sixth match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. He is leading the side as well and had missed out on reaching the massive career milestone in the last game getting out on 68 against Quetta Gladiators.

Coming back to the milestone, David Miller was the last player to reach 10000 runs in the shortest format as he did it in the last game of Paarl Royals in the second edition of SA20 that concluded earlier this month.

Fastest to 10000 runs in T20 cricket

Players Innings taken Babar Azam 271 Chris Gayle 285 Virat Kohli 299 David Warner 303 Aaron Finch 327 Jos Buttler 350

As far as Babar Azam's T20 career is concerned, he is playing his 281st T20 match and averages almost 44 in the format which is very good. Even though his strike-rate of less than 130 is under the debate more often than not, the former Pakistan captain has time and again proved his mettle for his teams in the shortest format.