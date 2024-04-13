Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan break all-time IPL record after 10 years

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Friday (April 12) chasing down 168 runs with more than one over to spare. Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award but two LSG players created an all-time record in IPL with the bat. Know more details here...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 13, 2024 12:37 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan

The 26th match of the Indian Premier league (IPL) witnessed Lucknow Super Giants losing the match for the first time defending a total in excess of 160. Delhi Capitals chased down 168 runs without much fuss thanks to the half-century from debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant's 24-ball 41. LSG will be disappointed to lose a home game but things could've been worse for them if Ayush Badoni had not played a brilliant knock with the bat while stitching a crucial partnership with Arshad Khan.

After opting to bat first, the Super Giants lost quick wickets and were reeling at 94/7 at one stage staring down the barrel with seven overs to go in the innings. This is when Badoni and Arshad joined hands and added 73 runs for eighth wicket stand propelling LSG to 167 runs in their 20 overs. The partnership of 73 runs for the eighth wicket is the highest ever in IPL history as the duo broke the 10-year-old record of Brad Hodge and James Faulkner who had added 69 runs for Rajasthan Royals back in 2014 against Mumbai Indians.

Highest partnership for 8th wicket in IPL

Players Runs
Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan 73*
James Faulkner Brad Hodge 69
Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 68

Interestingly, Hodge and Faulkner too had joined hands when the Royals were in dire straits at 75/7 and smashed 69 runs together in just 6.5 overs. Their partnership had ensured RR reached 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets while chasing a daunting target of 179 runs. Even Badoni and Arshad Khan's efforts ended up in losing cause even as the former remained unbeaten on 55 while his partner scored 20 runs.

The 73-run stand between the two players is also second-highest for 8th wicket or below in IPL history. They fell 15 runs short of the effort from Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph who had added an unbeaten 88 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Highest partnership for 8th wicket or below in IPL 2023

Players Runs
Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph 88*
Ayush Badoni, Arshad Khan 73*
Brad Hodge, James Faulkner 69
