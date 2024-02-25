'Aye bhai, hero nahi banne ka': Rohit Sharma to Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing helmet | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma schooled Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing a helmet right before he was set to field at the silly point during the third day of the India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi. In a video going viral on social media, Rohit can be seen schooling the 26-year-old in his own humorous style.

The incident took place when England were eight down with Shoaib Bashir batting along with Ben Foakes. The Indian captain wanted a close fielder to Bashir. Soon after, KS Bharat, who is running out of the Indian team currently, rushed out to bring the helmet and an abdominal guard (L-guard).

The video has spread on social media with fans having a fun time watching it. Dinesh Karthik on air can be heard saying, "Rohit Sharma says Aye bhai hero nahi banne ka. Very Rohit Sharma style to say, not the usual way - don't try to be a hero, wear a helmet."

Rohit is known for his humorous remarks and banter on and off the field. Whenever his conversations are caught on the stump mic, fans seem to enjoy them.

India made a stunning comeback into the Test match after looking behind for the first three days. They managed to score 108 to their overnight total of 219 with just three wickets in hand. Dhruv Jurel starred with the highest score for the hosts as he smashed 90 to help India stay alive in the game and get to 307.

In reply, England, who had a 46-run lead, were folded for just 145 in the second innings. Zak Crawley was the highest scorer with 60 to his name, with no one else managing to go over 30 with Jonny Bairstow being the next highest scorer at 30. Bashir batted for 20 balls but could contribute only a run. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav played key roles in the hosts reducing the visitors to under 150. In the chase, India are at 40/0 at stumps on day 3 of the Test.