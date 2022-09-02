Axar Patel replaces injured Jadeja in Asia Cup squad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jadeja | File Photo

Ravindra Jadeja has injured his right knee and is ruled out of Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel replaces him the India's squad for the tournament.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup.Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon," said BCCI in a statement.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

On the other hand, the India-Pakistan spectacle isn't over in the Asia Cup just yet. The two teams can face off against each other two more times, including in the final of the tournament.

Here is How India vs Pakistan Can Happen Again?

Asia Cup is divided into two groups - A & B. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong are in group A. India became the first team in the group to qualify for the Super 4s after beating Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on September 2. The winner of this match will face India on Sunday. If Pakistan can beat Hong Kong, and there's a good chance that they do, cricket fans will be in for a treat on Sunday.

How Will India & Pakistan Face Each Other in Asia Cup 2022 Final?

After the group stage is done, India and Pakistan will face the teams of Group B. If both of them successfully finish in the top 2 of the Super 4s, it will be India vs Pakistan in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Who Will be The Dark Horse?

Both India & Pakistan will need to be wary of Afghanistan as they have been playing some really good cricket. They defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets and Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

