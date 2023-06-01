Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Axar Patel claims players practiced for WTC Final 2023 while playing IPL

Axar Patel claims players practiced for WTC Final 2023 while playing IPL

Axar Patel played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023. He was seen in good form during the IPL and also during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2023 18:33 IST
Axar Patel and David Warner, WTC Final 2023
Image Source : PTI Axar Patel and David Warner

Axar Patel has been one of India's rising talents with both bat and the ball. The Southpaw was a star in India's recent Test series against Australia, where he showed his worth with the bat. Patel scored 264 runs in the four-match series and was India's second-highest run-scorer during the series. He might not be an automatic pick in the World Test championship final but the left-arm spinning all-rounder has stated that the players were practicing for the WTC during the IPL 2023.

Patel has stated that the players knew about the Dukes ball challenge and were being prepared for it in training during IPL. "We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball," Axar told ICC.

"We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time," he added.

The all-rounder also stated that it is crucial to pitch the ball in the right areas. "We switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have to use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works," he said.

"So, that's what we're doing. Since the match is in England, which is different from India, we are planning what lines and lengths will work here. The same thing in practice, we are good to go," Patel added.

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News