Injured Travis Head gives big update on his availability for World Cup 2023; reveals likely date of return

Australian opener Travis Head, who has missed the first two matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far owing to his injury, is set to stay on the sidelines for some more time. Head, who is currently in Australia, had suffered a fracture in his left hand during South Africa series last month.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2023 14:59 IST
Amid gloomy first 10 days in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Australia have received bright and positive news regarding Travis Head, the opening left-hand batter, who played a key role in the build-up for the tournament but was unfortunately ruled out for the first half due to a fracture in his left hand, which he suffered during the South Africa ODI series last month. However, it seems Head is gearing for a return soon as the left-hander is set to fly out to India from Adelaide next week.

As per cricket.com.au, Head is likely to be fit in time for Australia's World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Delhi on October 25. However, the batter reckoned that it would be a tight deadline as he was suggested a six-week headline process after the fracture since he opted out of surgery and everything will have to be spot on for him to play on the 25th.

"It's coming along well, and probably better than we hoped. When we decided not to go with surgery, which would have meant a 10-week recovery, we were told it would be minimum six weeks with the splint before we could look at playing again.

"Going by that plan, the Netherlands game will be just under six weeks from impact which is a pretty aggressive date so everything would have to go perfectly from here to make that deadline," Head further added.

Head admitted that he wasn't sure if he would be able to pick up a bat soon but since the splint came off, he has managed to play a few shots and will be hoping to be declared match fit soon.

"I wasn't even sure I'd be able to bat when the splint came off but, apart from a fair bit of stiffness given I hadn't been able to use it for the past four weeks, I was able to hit balls and play a fair range of shots," he said.

In place of Head, Mitchell Marsh is opening the batting for Australia but hasn't clicked in the World Cup so far as they chase their first win too,

