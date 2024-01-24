Australia vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch AUS vs WI 2nd Test on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will take on the West Indies in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane

Australia will play the final Test of their home summer at their favourite venue, the Gabba in Brisbane against the spirited West Indies side starting Thursday, January 25. It will be a 22nd day-night Test in the history, third at this venue and Australia have won the previous two against Pakistan in 2016 and Sri Lanka in 2019. Australia, with the team they have, naturally start as favourites, however, the World Test Champions will not be complacent, especially given that they found themselves in trouble at one point before Travis Head pulled the hosts out of trouble.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be keen to improve their batting show as they were shot out for scores of 188 and 120 in the two innings. Their bowlers did exceptionally well considering the lack of experience, however, the batters will have to pull their weight as well.

Australia were hit with COVID-19 wave in their camp with Travis Head testing positive first. While he has recovered, Cameron Green and head coach Andrew McDonald have tested positive but will take part in the game.

When and where to watch Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The second Test between Australia and the West Indies will kick off at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 25. The match will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels on TV while the live streaming of the game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probably Playing XIs

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph