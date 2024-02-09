Friday, February 09, 2024
     


Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Pitch Report: How will surface play at Bellerive Oval in Hobart?

West Indies tour of Australia is coming to its conclusion with the three-match T20I series. The opening game of the series will be played on February 9 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and when it comes to the shortest format, West Indies are excellent as their several players are specialists.

Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2024 7:38 IST
AUS vs WI
Image Source : GETTY Australia vs West Indies

West Indies have certainly punched above their weight on their tour to Australia. While nobody gave them a chance to even compete in the two-match Test series, they became the first ever side to beat Australia in day-night Tests. Australia might have won the ODI series 3-0 but it isn't a fair reflection of how well they fought. In fact, at one stage, they were in a good position in the first two matches and were blown away in the final game of the series.

Come the three-match T20I series, West Indies are among the favourites and the gap between the two teams reduces significantly. It is the format they prefer the most and the likes of Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder among a few others come into the equation. For Australia, David Warner is back alongside Glenn Maxwell and Tim David and expect this to be an enthralling clash between the two sides.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The surface on offer at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is not exactly flat. It has something in it for the bowlers and that makes it for an interesting viewing. The venue has hosted 18 T20I matches so far with eight of them won by teams batting first. Average first innings score here is 145 but the highest total recorded here is 213 by Australia against England.

Bellerive Oval, Hobart T20I - Numbers Game

Matches played - 18

Won batting first - 8

Won bowling first - 9

Average first inns score - 145

Highest total - 213/4 by AUS vs ENG

Lowest total - 118/10 by WI vs SCO

Squads

West Indies Squad: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Jason Behrendorff, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade

