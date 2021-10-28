Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: Dream 11 Fantasy team, AUS vs SL Playing XI Prediction

Follow us on Image Source : AP File Photo of Australia Team

Australia and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 22nd match of ICC T20 World Cup that will take place on 28th October, Thursday. The venue for this encounter will be Dubai and the match starts at 7.30 pm IST.

Let's see how Finch's Australia will take up against Shanaka's Lankans in this thrilling clash.

Dream11 for AUS vs SL Match

Kusal Perera (VC), Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, C Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Lahiru Kumara, M Theekshana, , Adam Zampa.

Wicketkeeper (Kusal Perera)

Kusal Perera, despite being not in the greatest of form, should be definite pick as the 'Keeper' in our Dream11 as this left-handed batter can provide a thundering start to his team and being the opener will always get more chance to be in the middle.

Batter (Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Charith Asalanka)

Aussie Skipper Aaron Finch will be our first choice as a batter as he can make the most out of the Powerplay overs. Steve Smith, on the other hand, has done really well in both warm-ups as well as Super-12 matches. So, he can again anchor the innings for Australia against SL. Asalanka didn't get much chance to show his talent in the warm-ups but he quickly grabbed the attention after scoring a blistering 49-ball 80 against Bangladesh. And, he can also roll his arms at times.

All-rounder (Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Marsh)

Glenn Maxwell, the Aussie all-rounder has been in the red-hot form even before the World Cup began. He did extremely well in the IPL 2021 for his new franchise RCB. So, he's a must-pick in our eleven. Wanindu Hasaranga, though is a smart leg-spin option on this UAE pitches, but he showed a great display with his bat in the warm-up game against Ireland. Mitchell Marsh can be our third all-rounder for this line-up as he can contribute in both the departments by bowling those slower ones.

Bowler (Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa)

Maheesh Theekshana, the right-arm off-break bowler, though didn't get a chance to play in Sri Lanka's opening game but should be picked against Australia as he has got some tremendous numbers to show for his bowling from the warms-ups. Lahiru Kumara, the aggressive fast-bowler, has to be picked for the energy and big heart, he bowls with. Josh Hazlewood, the tall Aussie, has been amongst the wickets even during the IPL, where he bowled beautifully for his franchise CSK. Adam Zampa has to be definitely picked for the variations and especially the flight, this lad bowls with.

Australia Probable Playing XI Dawid Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc/Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana/Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

WEATHER REPORT

It's going to be a warm night with the temperature fluctuating in the region of 30-25 degrees Celsius. There will be no respite from humidity for the players as it will be as high as 62 percent with no warning of rain or sandstorm during the match.

