Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ashes 4th Test Live Score Australia vs England Day 4 live score updates from Sydney

Ashes 4th Test Live Score Australia vs England Day 4 live score updates from Sydney

Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 LIVE: Get the live cricket score, updates, scorecard, ball by ball commentary and highlights between AUS vs ENG from Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Sydney Published on: January 08, 2022 4:00 IST
Jonny Bairstow
Image Source : MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES

England's Jonny Bairstow bats during Day three of the fourth AshesTest against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Ashes 4th Test Live Score Australia vs England Day 4 live score updates from Sydney

Day 3 Report Bairstow century helps England avoid follow-on on Day 3

Jonny Bairstow's 103 not out, commended by a half-century from Ben Stokes, helped England avoid follow-on on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test as the visitors reached 258/7 in reply to Australia's 416/8 at the end of the day's play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Bairstow scored the tourists' first century in their seventh innings this series to headline a day where England had slumped to 36-4 by lunch before their middle-order counterattacked to help England get back into the match on another rain-affected day at the SCG.

In clear pain after being struck on the thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery and with partners running out, Bairstow began attacking at nearly every ball and brought up a deserved century from 138 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes moments before stumps by slashing a Cummins delivery for four.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News