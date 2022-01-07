Follow us on Image Source : MARK KOLBE/GETTY IMAGES England's Jonny Bairstow bats during Day three of the fourth AshesTest against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Ashes 4th Test Live Score Australia vs England Day 4 live score updates from Sydney

Day 3 Report Bairstow century helps England avoid follow-on on Day 3

Jonny Bairstow's 103 not out, commended by a half-century from Ben Stokes, helped England avoid follow-on on Day 3 of the 4th Ashes Test as the visitors reached 258/7 in reply to Australia's 416/8 at the end of the day's play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Bairstow scored the tourists' first century in their seventh innings this series to headline a day where England had slumped to 36-4 by lunch before their middle-order counterattacked to help England get back into the match on another rain-affected day at the SCG.

In clear pain after being struck on the thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery and with partners running out, Bairstow began attacking at nearly every ball and brought up a deserved century from 138 balls with 12 boundaries and three sixes moments before stumps by slashing a Cummins delivery for four.