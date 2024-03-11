Australia close in on India in WTC standings, New Zealand lose second spot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia.

Australia's three-wicket win over New Zealand in the Christchurch Test at Hagley Oval has helped them pip New Zealand and get to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. The reigning WTC champions now have eight wins in 12 games and have aggregated 90 points to their credit.

The points percentage of the Pat Cummins-led side was 59.09 coming into the Christchurch Test but has improved now and reads 62.50. However, Australia's 2-0 series win over the Kiwis hasn't affected India, who are comfortably sitting atop.

Team India have a points percentage of 68.51 and have six wins after nine games. They have lost two of their fixtures and played out a draw at the beginning of their WTC 2023-25 cycle.

New Zealand have incurred a loss in the standings. Their points percentage heading into the 2nd Test of the series was 60.00. However, a narrow loss has cost them dearly. They have slipped from the second to the third spot and have a points percentage of 50.00.

World Test Championship Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT (Points Percentage System) 1. India 9 6 2 1 74 68.51 2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50 3. New Zealand 6 3 3 36 50.00 4. Bangladesh 2 1 1 12 50.00 5. Pakistan 5 2 3 22 36.66 6. West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 7. South Africa 4 1 3 12 25.00 8. England 10 3 6 1 21 17.50 9. Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0.00

The credit for Australia's three-wicket win over the Blackcaps in the Christchurch Test goes to Alex Carey and Mitchell Marsh. The pair of Marsh and Carey batted brilliantly on day four of the Test match and added a 140-run stand for the sixth wicket to take the game away from New Zealand.