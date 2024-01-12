I don't like waiting: Steve Smith's hilarious response on why he chose to open in Tests, reveals real reason

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith is set to begin his innings as a Test opener for Australia from the West Indies series onwards

Steve Smith might be the only superstar in history who has batted from all positions from 3 to 9 in Test cricket and still able to find his niche having begun his career as a spin-bowling all-rounder who batted in the lower order. Smith, who is one of the best Test batters of this generation is always up for challenge and is always looking to improve and at this stage of his career, 34 years of age and having played 105 matches in the longest format, himself put his hand up when a spot opened at the top of the order after David Warner's retirement.

During the Sydney smash at the SCG on Friday, January 12, Smith who was on mic was asked about his decision and why he wanted to open the innings in spite of doing so well at No.4. The 34-year-old told Fox Sports, "I am [excited to open]. I like facing the newer ball.

“I think you look back to 2019 Ashes, I was in pretty early there most of the time where I was facing the new ball. I batted No.3 for a number of years as well and was in early and did pretty well against the new ball.

“So it’s nothing new or foreign to me. I enjoy getting in there and getting amongst it and I’m looking forward to that challenge," he added. However, it didn't end here as Smith was quick to mention another reason, hilarious but important.

"Since I guess Marnus has been playing at No.3, I've been waiting to bat for quite a long period of time and I don't really like waiting to bat [when you're batting at No.4] and I’m not a good waiter. When you’re opening the batting, there’s none of that; you just get out there and get into your business," Smith added which left the the commentators in splits.

Smith also agreed with the commentators that it is also part of the reinvention of himself given he didn't have a great series as per his standards and hoped that it clicks at the top of the order for him. The two-match Test series kicks off at the Adelaide Oval on January 17, with the second Test - a day-night - to be played in Brisbane.

Australia squad for West Indies Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc