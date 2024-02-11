AUS vs WI: Glenn Maxwell's record century boosts Australia to T20I series win against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia vs West Indies in 2nd T20I at Adelaide Oval

Australia recorded a dominant 34-run win in the second T20I match against West Indies to seal the three-match series on Sunday, February 11. Glenn Maxwell recorded an unbeaten century to help Australia post 241 total and then the pacers shone to restrict the Caribbean side to 207/9 at Adelaide Oval.

After a high-scoring thriller in the opening match, the fans witnessed another entertaining run-fest with both teams scorching 448 runs, the highest match aggregate between two teams in T20I history.

Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl first with the same playing eleven while the Australian side replaced the injured Sean Abbott with local star Spencer Johnson.

Jason Holder removed in-form Josh Inglis in the second over to give West Indies a promising start. David Warner, the hero in the first game, fell after scoring 22 off 19 balls while captain Michell Marsh added a quick 29 off just 12 balls to keep the scoreboard moving.

Maxwell and Marcus Stoinin then took control of the game by smashing 82 runs for the fourth wicket with the former single-handedly taking Australia to a big total. Maxwell top-scored with 120* off 55 with the help of 12 fours and eight sixes and Tim David added 31* off just 14 balls to boost Australia to their fourth-highest T20I total. Holder took two wickets for 42 while Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd claimed one each.

West Indies struggled for a promising start as Josh Hazlewood removed in-form Brandon King in the second over. Nicholas Pooran started well by smashing three big sixes but was not able to convert it into a big innings. West Indies lost their first five wickets in 6.3 overs by adding 63 runs as Spencer Johnson and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each to put Australia in the driving seat.

Captain Powell and big-hitter Andre Russell then took charge and brought the visiting side back into the contest by adding 47 runs for the fifth wicket. Russell smashed 37 runs off just 16 balls before getting caught but Poweel managed to bring his fifty by adding 63 off just 36 balls.

West Indies kept the game alive but the pressure of a huge chase cost them timely wickets. Holder added an unbeaten 28 runs in the closing stages by the Caribbean team was restricted to 207/9 in 20 overs. Stoinis took three wickets while Hazlewood and Spence bagged two each for the hosts.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph