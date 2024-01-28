Bruised Shamar Joseph comes back from scans to torment Australia on day 4 of Gabba Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shamar Joseph.

A bruised Shamar Joseph returned on day four of the Gabba Test to torment Australia after he was cleared of a suspected toe fracture. Joseph has already got the better of Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey and has given hope to the fans back in the Caribbean who are rooting for a win for the West Indies on Australian soil for the first time since 1997 in a Test match.

Joseph's first victim on day four was Green. The West Indian pacer bowled a short of a good-length delivery that rose unexpectedly and brushed Green on the right elbow to cannon into the stumps. While the bounce took Green by surprise, the nip into him left him flummoxed.

The 24-year-old pacer from the Caribbean pulled off another pearler to send Travis Head back for a King Pair on the next delivery. Head, who was already dismissed for a first-ball duck in the first innings was undone by a searing yorker from Joseph as he got late in putting his bat down on time and the ball crashed into the base of off stump.

The right-arm speedster didn't remain content after dismissing Head as he put the mockers on Australia by claiming the prized scalps of Mitchell Marsh (10 off 12 balls), Alex Carey (2 off 5 deliveries), Mitchell Starc (21 off 14 balls) and their skipper Pat Cummins (2 off 8 balls).

Notably, Joseph went for scans after the end of the day's play on Saturday and returned positive results as he survived a fracture.

Australia's Playing XI:

Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph