AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Aussie skipper Pat Cummins officially ruled out of Adelaide Test; Scott Boland drafted in

AUS vs WI 2nd Test: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has been officially ruled out of the second Test match against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval with a quad strain as Scott Boland is drafted in as replacement

Aditya Pimpale New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 8:22 IST
Cricket Australia (CA) has opted to rest the skipper Pat Cummins after he sustained a quad strain during the first Test against West Indies. Cummins who was a doubt for the second Test will now spend time away from the field as Scott Boland is drafted in as a replacement. The Aussies are currently leading the two-match Test series 1-0 and will look to take a giant step towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023.

Cummins failed to bowl during the final two days of Australia's emphatic 164-run triumph over the West Indies in the first Test in Perth and his spot in the XI for Adelaide will instead be taken by fellow quick Scott Boland.

Boland hasn't played a Test since he collected 18 wickets from three Ashes Tests against England last summer, but earns a recall after missing out on selection in Perth.

Steve Smith to lead Australia

The absence of Cummins also means veteran batter Steve Smith will captain Australia once again, after he stood in for the Australia skipper in the Adelaide Test against England last year when Cummins was deemed a close COVID-19 contact.

More to Follow…

