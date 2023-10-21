Mitchell Starc equals Wasim Akram, set to surpass another legend on highest wicket-takers' list in World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Starc has played 22 matches in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history and has taken at least one wicket in each game

Australia are slowly finding their groove in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup having won two games in a row now after starting the tournament with as many losses. After beating Sri Lanka comprehensively earlier in the week, the Men in Yellow beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru to jump up five places on the points table to sit in fourth place while the Babar Azam-led side has now lost two games in a row. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh's 259-run stand played a starring role in Australia's win as the duo feasted on some poor fielding and ordinary bowling.

Warner and Marsh smashed a few records but Mitchell Starc quietly continued his record-breaking spree in the ODI World Cup. Starc, who took just one wicket in the game of Hasan Ali, has now taken at least one wicket in all of 22 games he has played in the CWC history. Starc now has total 55 wickets to his name and is now the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has also taken 55 wickets in the tournament. One more wicket and Starc will surpass Akram. However, two more wickets will take him ahead of Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga, who has 56 scalps in the World Cup.

Most wickets in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

71 - Glenn McGrath (Australia) in 39 matches

68 - Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) in 40 matches

56 - Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) in 29 matches

55 - Mitchell Starc (Australia) in 22 matches

55 - Wasim Akram (Pakistan) in 38 matches

Australia amassed 367 runs in their 50 overs and Pakistan at 265/4 in 38 overs looked on course of the target but eventually fell apart as Adam Zampa bowled a match-winning spell taking 4/53 as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for just 36 runs to get shot out for 305.

