AUS vs IND| Mohammed Shami set to miss remainder of Border-Gavaskar series after suffering wrist fracture

Image Source : AP India's Mohammed Shami, right, retires hurt after he was struck on the forearm on the third day of their cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19

On the day of their most horrifying collpase in Test history, Team India suffered another massive blow as pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar series owing to an injury he incurred on day 3 of the opening Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Shami was on Saturday hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins on his forearm following which he retired hurt, ending India's struggle on the third morning to 36 for nine, the lowet ever total registered by the team in their Test history. The medical team was called upon immediately on the field for a check-up before he walked of.

"Mohammed Shami has a fracture and the chances of him taking part in the remaining three Test matches is next to nil," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source also added that Mohammed Siraj, for his impressive show in the two practice games, might be line for his Test debut.

When asked about the injury, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had said that the pacer had left Adelaide Oval for scans.

"No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens," Virat Kohli revealed after the visitors succumbed to an eight-wicket loss.

With this loss, India will now have to rely hevily on Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the contest while having to chose between Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini, both uncapped, for the role of the third seamer.

India had earlier lost Ishant Sharma owing to an injury that he had incurred during IPL 2020 in the UAE.