AUS vs IND: Adam Gilchrist goofs up, offers condolences to Navdeep Saini instead of Mohd Siraj during 1st ODI

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman and commentator Adam Gilchrist mistook Navdeep Saini for Mohammed Siraj during the first ODI between Australia and India at the SCG, offering condolences to the former's father instead. Gilchrist was in the commentary box when the goof-up happened and it even led to a furore on social media.

In the seventh over of the first innings, Gilchrist, instead of Siraj, offered condolences to Siraj's family while commentating. Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squad for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father a week ago. He, however, chose to not return to India due to quarantine protocols. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer has been training with the squad after arriving in Australia on November 13.

Fans, on Twitter, were quick to remind Gilchrist about his mistake. "@gilly381 FYI- its not @navdeepsaini96 father who died. It was Mohammad Siraj! @FoxCricket #goofup #commentarygoofups" wrote a user.

Gilchrist also realized his mistake and responded with: "Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj."

Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj. 🙏😌 https://t.co/618EUIEyNU — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) November 27, 2020

"My father was my biggest support, it's a big loss for me. My father's wish was to see me play for India. My mindset is to fulfil his dream. My father is not here in this world but he is with me all the time," Siraj had said over the demise of his father.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch-led Australia have started with a solid start after electing to bat first. Finch and David Warner have stitched 76-run opening stand after first 15 overs. While Finch has scored 36 off 52, Warner is at the crease on 34 from 38 deliveries.