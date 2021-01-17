AUS vs IND, 4th Test Day 3: Watch Steve Smith takes rebound catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Josh Hazlewood celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of India during day three of the 4th Test Match in the series between Australia and India at The Gabba.

The fourth and decisive Brisbane Test has resumed in full swing on Sunday after the Day 2 action was mostly truncated due to rain.

And the day hasn't brought any change in fortune of Indian batsmen who are struggling to tame the infamous GABBA pitch which has been Aussies' bastion for decades.

None of the Indian batsmen have scored a half century in the Test with entire top-order back in the pavilion with mere 161 runs on the board; latest scalp being Mayank Agarwal.

12-run short of his first fifty of the series, Agarwal fell right after the tea break and was himself to blame for playing away from his body.

The 29-year-old Karnataka batsman fell at the beginning of the 61st over when he edged Josh Hazlewood's outward moving delivery to Steve Smith standing at second slip. The star Aussie batsman did fumble the catch initially but ensured he hang onto the ball in the second attempt.

With his dismissal, India are only left with Rishabh Pant as last recognised batsmen on the pitch and is accompanied by Washington Sundar in the middle.