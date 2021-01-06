IND vs AUS: Make or break time for Rohit Sharma in Test cricket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma -- the swashbuckling opener has carved his niche over the years in his playing career. From getting overlooked from the 2011 World Cup squad to smashing hundreds for fun in the 2019 World Cup -– the right-hander, without a doubt, has become an indispensable part of the national set-up.

Impeccable timing, varied range of shots and ability to fire off from the word go -- Rohit's illustrious career, crammed with multiple records including highest individual score in ODIs (264), is a testament to his ability.

Though it would be a no-brainer to slot the right-hander in any limited-overs squad, one would have second thoughts in picking Rohit in the Test set-up, especially when the opposition is a dominant Australian side, filled with a potent pace bowling attack. Facing the likes of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins on a seam-friendly Sydney wicket twists the knife in the wound.

Unchartered waters for Rohit, the opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma in nets ahead of Sydney Test

The third Test at the SCG will be a baptism by fire for Rohit, who'll be playing his first Test after over a year. The Mumbaikar's last Test expedition was against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens. He registered a modest 21 against the Tigers before getting ruled out of the ODIs and Test series against New Zealand. He did have a memorable moment in a rather gloomy year. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper steered his side to fifth IPL title in unchartered UAE conditions.

However, things changed quickly for him after being deemed unfit for the subsequent Australia tour. The BCCI said in a statement that the medical team will monitor Rohit’s fitness before giving him a go-ahead to join the team Down Under. Galloping through the injury conundrum, Rohit finally boarded the flight to Australia, days before the Test series opener.

After going through rehabilitation, delays, quarantine, training sessions and the controversial bio-bubble breach in Melbourne, here he is! Along with handing Navdeep Saini a Test debut, the team management also assigned opening duties to Rohit in place of an out-of-form Mayank Agarwal. Rohit, the newly-appointed deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, will face a tough task while facing the cherry in Australia. In fact, the opener's last overseas Test was the Boxing Day game in Melbourne in 2018. A lot of happened in these two years.

Rohit's Test revival

In 2019, Rohit slammed five centuries in World Cup and followed it by reviving his Test career in the home season. After being promoted as the opener against South Africa, Rohit struck a purple patch, piling up 556 runs in six innings, including a brilliant double ton in Ranchi. At one stage, he was averaging an astounding 99.84. But there's a catch. His stellar run of form was in home conditions and it will be a different ball game for him on Aussie pitches.

In five Tests against Australia, Rohit has managed to score just 279 runs and is yet to score a century. His last Test in Sydney was exactly five years ago where he had hit 92 runs in two innings including a half-century. With series being tied 1-1 and Virat Kohli being unavailable from the set-up, it will be a now-or-never situation for Rohit.

Innings Runs Highest Average Hundreds Fifties Rohit against Aus (in Aus) 10 279 63* 31 0 2 Rohit in Test cricket 32 2141 212 46.54 6 10

Amid Cheteshwar Pujara's lean patch, Rohit will be entrusted to strengthen the batting unit with young Shubman Gill at the top. After Prithvi Shaw's dismal batting show and Agarwal's inconsistency, the fresh Rohit-Gill duo might be the missing piece in the jigsaw puzzle. Gill, in his debut game at the MCG, had shown glimpses of his potential by scoring 45, 35* in the two innings.

Really excited to have Rohit back: Rahane

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma against Australia in 2018

"We all are really excited to have him back," skipper Rahane said of Rohit. "His experience at the highest level matters a lot. He is batting really well in the nets. He has had seven nets sessions. He came to Melbourne and started his practice straightaway after the Test got over. He has been batting really well. The last couple of series he has batted as an opener, so you will definitely see Rohit at the top [of the order]."

Apart from Rahane, no Indian batsman has been able to produce a substantial knock in the series so far. After the touring party's fightback in the Boxing Day clash, all eyes will be on Rohit to step up when it matters the most. More than India's quest to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the remaining two Tests will be seen as Rohit's resurgence with the red ball, especially in overseas conditions.

Australian media has also done their bit to get under the skins of the Indian camp, but looking at Rohit's experience and Rahane's headship, the visitors will be least bothered about the pressure. After registering an eight-wicket victory on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test to level the series and shrugging off memories of their shambolic batting collapse in Adelaide, it might be onwards and upwards from here.