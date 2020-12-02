AUS vs IND, 3rd ODI: India conquer Canberra while Australia taste first-ever defeat - In numbers

Image Source : AP Australia's Glenn Maxwell, right, is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah during their one day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 2

At one point, India were 152 for 5 in 32 overs with the visitors staring a their first whitewash against the Aussies and first ever back-to-back winless campaigns in ODI history. But Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja combined to revive India with a breathtaking 150-run stand that helped the team finish with 302 for five. But when that was not enough with Glenn Maxwell demolishing Inia with his switch-hit play, Jasprit Bumrah rose to the ocassion to gun down the Aussie following which the hosts lost plot ane eventually succumbed with 13 runs short of the target. Even though it was a dead rubber with Australia winning the first two ODIs in Sydney in identical fashion, the win was a massive relief for the visitors who still have a long summer to spend Down Under.

1st time Australia lost in their capital city in seven international appearances They previously played four ODIs at the venue, starting 2013, and won all four including a 2016 win against India. They also won a Test against Sri Lanka, in 2019 and then defeated Pakistan last November. This was also India's first win at the venue in two appearances.

318 days back India had last won an ODI game, also against the Aussies but at home. This is the longest gap for India between two ODI wins since 1980/81 season.

2000 runs were scored across the three ODI games by the two teams which is the second-highest run total in a three-match ODI series after England's 2016/17 tour of India when the sides had combined to amass 2090 runs.

1991-92 was the last Australian tour when any of the Indian players failed to score a century in the ODI series. This contest is also the team's first-ever bilateral ODI series against the Aussies without a single century from an individual player.

6.86 is the second-worst economy rate recorded by the Indian spinners in an ODI series of three or more matches. Their worst came back in the 1982/83 series against Pakistan away from home where the spinners leaked runs at 6.94 runs per over. Their previous worst in recent times had come in the home series against England in 2017 where the spinners gave away runs at 6.25