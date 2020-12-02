AUS vs IND 3rd ODI: Hoping to contribute in upcoming games, says Steve Smith after bagging Man of the Series

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS Steve Smith

Australia's intentions to register a 3-0 whitewash against visitors India were washed out after they were handed a 13-run defeat in the final ODI of the series. While hunting a 302-run total, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals against an improved Indian bowling unit.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch scored a 75-run knock at the top while Glenn Maxwell weaved a 38-ball 59 towards the end. However, Australia ultimately managed to post just 289 runs on the scoreboard.

The game also turned out to be a rare failure for Steve Smith, who had slammed centuries in the first two ODIs of the series. Smith slammed 105 and 104 in the first and second ODI respectively. Failing to achieve a hat-trick of centuries, Smith departed on just 7 in Canberra in the final ODI.

However, Smith, for his batting exploits in the first two games, bagged the Player of the Series award. After clinching the award, Smith said that he's optimistic about contributing in the upcoming games. Australia and India will now lock horns in three T20Is before the bandwagon moves to the much-awaited four-match Test series, starting from December 17.

"They have been close back to back games. A good series of cricket against a quality outfit. I think it did more with the new ball. The quicks bowled well up front, it was a bit different as compared to the SCG. You just got to keep going forward and take the confidence. Hopefully, I'll contribute in the upcoming games. Don't have any plan (tomorrow) at the moment, hopefully, a day off," said Smith in the post-match presentation.