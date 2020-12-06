AUS vs IND, 2nd T20I | More than the six I wanted to finish the game: Hardik Pandya

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya

Chasing 25 off the final two overs as part of India's tall and stiff chase of 195, Hardik Pandya once again showed why he is finishing abilities is presently one of the most top rated in world cricket in the format. And although he failed to time the ball, cleanly as he always does, he managed to hit Andrew Tye for back-to-back boundaries in the penultimate over before hitting two monstrous sixes to seal the match in India's favour. The Men in Blue completed the chase with two balls to spare and sealed the T20I series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game contest.

"I felt (we were) two good hits (away), quite happy. More than the six I wanted to finish the game. I don't like the game going till the last ball, I like to finish the game early. I was just going to whack the ball anyway," Hardik said after the innings.

Hardik then explained that he likes to look at the scoreboard and chalk out his shots during run chases. He further explained exemplifying how he breaks down run chases and feels that the focus should be on the process and not the end result.

"It's very simple. I like to look at the scoreboard and play so that I know which bowlers to target. I have been in these situations many times and I learnt from my mistakes in the past. My game is always around the confidence which I carry, it has that fine line where I back myself and not become overconfident," he said in the post-match presentation.

" I always remember all those times when we chased big totals and it helps. In T20s you actually have more time than you think. If we need 70-80 odd in 30 balls, I don't look at the whole thing and I break it down to 12 balls and focus more on the process than the end result," he added.

India will play the final T20I on Tuesday at the same venue.