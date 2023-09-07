Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja goes past Dale Steyn, eyes major records in IND vs PAK Super Four clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the cusp of major milestones in his ODI career. He is currently featuring in the ongoing Asia Cup and will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 10). India will be playing their first Super Four clash on that day and it could turn out to be a historic day for Jadeja with the ball.

He is coming off a sensational outing against Nepal where he picked three wickets for just 40 runs in his 10 overs. As soon as he took the third wicket, he went past South Africa legend Dale Steyn in the list of most wickets taken in the history of ODIs. Jadeja now has 197 wickets in 179 ODIs so far at an average of 36.91 and an economy of 4.90 which is exceptional. Moreover, the left-arm spinner has picked seven four-wicket hauls and one fifer with his best figures reading 5/36.

Jadeja is also only three wickets away from becoming only seventh Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Whenever, he reaches the milestone, Jadeja will go past Nuwan Kulasekara and Dwayne Bravo in the list of most ODI wickets who ended their career at 199 wickets each. Also, for India, only Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble are the spinners to pick more than 200 wickets in the 50-over format.

Indian Players to pick most wickets in ODIs Players Wickets Anil Kumble 337 Javagal Srinath 315 Ajit Agarkar 288 Zaheer Khan 282 Harbhajan Singh 269 Kapil Dev 253 Ravindra Jadeja 197

Ravindra Jadeja is also on the cusp of becoming the player with most wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs) history. He is currently on level terms with Irfan Pathan having picked 22 wickets in the Asian tournamnent. Sachin Tendulkar is next in the list with 17 scalps to his name.

Most wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs) history Players Wickets Ravindra Jadeja 22 Irfan Pathan 22 Sachin Tendulkar 17 Kapil Dev 15 Ravichandran Ashwin 14

