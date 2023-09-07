Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja goes past Dale Steyn, eyes major records in IND vs PAK Super Four clash

Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja goes past Dale Steyn, eyes major records in IND vs PAK Super Four clash

Ravindra Jadeja bowled well against Nepal picking up three wickets while conceding only 40 runs in his 10 overs. But which major records he is eyeing? Let us know in detail...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2023 17:20 IST
Ravindra Jadeja, Asia Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the cusp of major milestones in his ODI career. He is currently featuring in the ongoing Asia Cup and will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (September 10). India will be playing their first Super Four clash on that day and it could turn out to be a historic day for Jadeja with the ball.

He is coming off a sensational outing against Nepal where he picked three wickets for just 40 runs in his 10 overs. As soon as he took the third wicket, he went past South Africa legend Dale Steyn in the list of most wickets taken in the history of ODIs. Jadeja now has 197 wickets in 179 ODIs so far at an average of 36.91 and an economy of 4.90 which is exceptional. Moreover, the left-arm spinner has picked seven four-wicket hauls and one fifer with his best figures reading 5/36.

Jadeja is also only three wickets away from becoming only seventh Indian bowler to complete 200 wickets in ODI cricket. Whenever, he reaches the milestone, Jadeja will go past Nuwan Kulasekara and Dwayne Bravo in the list of most ODI wickets who ended their career at 199 wickets each. Also, for India, only Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble are the spinners to pick more than 200 wickets in the 50-over format.

Indian Players to pick most wickets in ODIs
Players Wickets
Anil Kumble 337
Javagal Srinath 315
Ajit Agarkar 288
Zaheer Khan 282
Harbhajan Singh 269
Kapil Dev 253
Ravindra Jadeja 197
   

Ravindra Jadeja is also on the cusp of becoming the player with most wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs) history. He is currently on level terms with Irfan Pathan having picked 22 wickets in the Asian tournamnent. Sachin Tendulkar is next in the list with 17 scalps to his name.

Related Stories
'Aur inko Asia Cup host krna hai' - Netizens troll PCB after floodlight failure in Asia Cup clash

'Aur inko Asia Cup host krna hai' - Netizens troll PCB after floodlight failure in Asia Cup clash

IND vs PAK: How have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma performed in Colombo?

IND vs PAK: How have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma performed in Colombo?

'We are always ready for the big match': Babar Azam oozes confidence ahead of marquee clash vs India

'We are always ready for the big match': Babar Azam oozes confidence ahead of marquee clash vs India

Most wickets for India in Asia Cup (ODIs) history
Players Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja 22
Irfan Pathan 22
Sachin Tendulkar 17
Kapil Dev 15
Ravichandran Ashwin 14

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News