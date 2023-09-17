Asia Cup 2023 final: Bowlers help India create history in ODI cricket as Sri Lanka shot out for 50

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian team bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 50 in the Asia Cup final

Indian bowlers, pacers rather, ran riot in the Asia Cup 2023 final saving their best for the last, as Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah combined to bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 50 on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo. Mohammed Siraj record third-best bowling figures by an Indian in ODI cricket, taking 6/13 while Hardik finished the formalities to take three wickets in the end as Sri Lankan batters didn't have any clue of what the Indian fast bowlers were bowling.

50 is the lowest team total recorded against India in ODI cricket as Sri Lanka surpassed Bangladesh's 58. 50 iss also the lowest team score in Asia Cup (ODIs) history as Sri Lanka surpassed Bangladesh's 87 against Pakistan in the 2000 edition.

For Sri Lanka, 50 is the second lowest team score as they were able to avoid humiliation surpassing their lowest of 43 against South Africa in Paaril, 2012.

Lowest ODI totals for Sri Lanka

43 vs South Africa (Paarl, 2012)

50 vs India (Colombo RPS, 2023)

55 vs West Indies (Sharjah, 1986)

67 vs England (Manchester, 2014)

73 vs India (Trivandrum, 2023)

Lowest team totals against India in ODI cricket

50 - Sri Lanka (Colombo, 2023)

58 - Bangladesh (Mirpur, 2014)

65 - Zimbabwe (Harare, 2005)

73 - Sri Lanka (Thiruvananthapuram, 2023)

76 - Bangladesh (Dhaka, 2003)

Lowest team totals in ODI Asia Cup history

50 - Sri Lanka vs India (Colombo, 2023)

87 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan (Dhaka, 2000)

94 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan (Moratuwa, 1986)

96 - Sri Lanka vs India (Sharjah, 1984)

99 - Bangladesh vs India (Chattogram, 1988)

