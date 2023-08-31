Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BANGLADESH CRICKET Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

The second match of the ongoing Asia Cup will be played Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who are part of Group B. The Sri Lanka leg of matches get underway today after Pakistan trounced Nepal by 238 runs in the opening game of the tournament. This is a crucial game for both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as the third team in their group is Afghanistan which is also a potent side and only two of these teams will make it to the Super Fours stage. Sri Lanka are struggling with injury concerns and are without four of their main players - Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madhushanka and Lahiru Kumara.

However, their batting looks set and they will be expected to bail the team out of trouble everytime. On the other hand, Bangladesh have their own issues to deal with. Their skipper Tamim Iqbal stepped down from captaincy just before the tournament post the retirement saga. Shakib Al Hasan has been once again handed the captaincy while Litton Das has also been ruled out of the Asia Cup alongside Ebadot Hossain who is not a certainty even for World Cup. Nevertheless, they still look a settled side compared to Sri Lanka thanks to the young stars who have emerged over the last couple of years.

Match Details

Match: Asia Cup 2023, Match 2

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket stadium, Pallekele

Time: 3 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh - Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha

Pitch and Weather Report

Weather forecast for this match is not great with showers expected at the start of the match. We might witnessed multiple stoppages but the fact that the entire ground is covered in Sri Lanka makes it easier for the match to get completed eventually. As far as the pitch is concerned, there will be something in it for the new-ball bowlers up front with conditions likely to be overcast. Spinners will also come into play later in the game and will make it for an interesting viewing.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match - Towhid Hridoy

Next generation is taking over Bangladesh cricket and all eyes will be on supremely talented Towhid Hridoy. He is set to bat at number four in this line-up ahead of skipper Shakib and looks elegant middle-order player. The 22-year-old hs already scored 338 runs in just nine ODIs (8 inns) so far at an average of 48.28 with three fifties to his name and will be looking to add more to his tally in this tournament.

Best Bowler of the Match - Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed is certainly one of the potent weapons with the new ball for Bangladesh. His pace and some help from the conditions and pitch will definitely trouble the opposition batters early on in the innings. He has so far accounted for 81 scalps in 59 ODIs with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Who will win the Match - Bangladesh

