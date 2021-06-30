Ashwin, Mithali nominated for Khel Ratna; Dhawan, Rahul and Bumrah for Arjuna: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of R Ashwin.

As per ANI, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women's cricket star Mithali Raj have been nominated for Khel Ratna on Wednesday. Meanwhile, openers Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, are nominated for Arjuna Awards as National Sports Awards inches closer.

"We had a detailed discussion and it was decided to send in the names of Ashwin and women's Test and ODI skipper Mithali's name for the Khel Ratna. We are recommending Dhawan again for the Arjuna while we will also suggest the names of Rahul and Bumrah," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier sports ministry extended the last date of submission of application for the National Sports Award from June 21 to the end of this month.

To rejigs readers' memory, last year Indian batting star Rohit Sharma, along with paddler Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Indian team hockey captain Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelu, was awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and was first time when five athletes were accorded with the honour.