Ashes: Steve Smith's controversial catch to dismiss Joe Root reminds fans of Green's grab in WTC final - Watch

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith held on to a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Joe Root on Day 2 of the Lord's Ashes Test

The second day of the Lord's Ashes Test ended with the match being tantalisingly poised as England scored 278 runs for the loss of four wickets after Australia posted a huge total of 416 runs on the board after losing the toss. While Ben Duckett fell two runs short of his maiden Ashes century, it was a day that belonged to Steve Smith both with the bat and in the field.

Smith began the day by notching up his 32nd Test century as he equalled former Australian captain Steve Waugh's tally and is now in the second position behind Ricky Ponting for scoring the most number of centuries by an Australian in the longest format of the game. Smith got out soon after getting his century but ensured that Australia's score was beyond 400.

If that wasn't enough, he produced one of the most critical moments of the game that could have a big say later in the Test match. England were cruising at 188/1 with two set batters before imploding as Australia deployed the short-ball plot to full effect. Pope and Duckett fell in quick succession before Joe Root survived a dismissal as Cameron Green bowled a no-ball.

However, Root, a few overs later, gave into Australia's unending barrage of short deliveries giving Mitchell Starc his first wicket. Root tried to play a pull shot but the bouncer rose on him quickly as he couldn't get the required timing. He mistimed towards the backward square fielder Steve Smith, who had to run in quickly, put in a dive and he held on to the catch brilliantly.

However, just like Cameron Green's catch of Shubman Gill in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the ball did touch the ground despite Smith's fingers being underneath the ball. Since that was the case, the third umpire decided to go in favour of the fielding side yet again and the viewers were quickly reminded of the Gill dismissal.

Watch the dismissal here (from 12:47)

Root's dismissal meant England went from 188/1 to 222/4 before skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook put the tape on the leaking tap as they stitched an unbeaten partnership of 52 runs. England still trail by 138 runs and would hope to get a lead and bat till Tea on Day 3.

Latest Cricket News