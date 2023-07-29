Ashes 2023: Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's massive record as he continues his golden touch at the Oval

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith smashed 71 runs in the first innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval

The greatest modern Test batter Steve Smith had a mixed day on the field with the bat on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at the Oval as he scored 71 runs and was the lone batter for his side. While the innings could have been much shorter - when the third umpire decided to give a controversial run-out decision in Smith's favour - it could have been much longer as well as got out after playing an ugly hoic in order to increase the scoring rate.

Smith took his time initially when the wickets were falling around him but when skipper Pat Cummins managed to be a solid ally for him, he started playing his shots and scored his 38th fifty in Tests.

Smith got out for 71 but he managed to achieve a massive feat on the way having broken a massive record, previously held by Sir Donald Bradman no less. Smith with his knock surpassed Bradman to have the most runs by a visiting batter at the Oval. Smith, who had smashed a magnificent century at this very venue earlier in the English summer in the World Test Championship final against India, continued his purple patch at the Oval.

Smith now has 617 runs at the Oval, which is 64 more than Don Bradman and 164 more than Rahul Dravid, who is the only Indian in the top 5, who has 443 runs to his name at the venue. The top three spots are acquired by all Australians.

Visiting batters with most Test runs at The Oval

617 - Steve Smith (Australia)

553 - Sir Don Bradman (Australia)

478 - Allan Border (Australia)

448 - Bruce Mitchell (South Africa)

443 - Rahul Dravid (India)

Smith's knock and some handy runs by Cummins and Todd Murphy at the end helped Australia overhaul England's first-innings score of 283 runs. England will hope to get a sizeable lead in the second innings with the conditions getting better for batting.

Latest Cricket News