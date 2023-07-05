Ashes 2023: England make three big changes for Headingley Test, James Anderson left out

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England have rested two of their pacers from the Lord's Test for the Headingley match against Australia

England have announced their playing XI for the third Ashes Test match, set to be played at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday, July 6 featuring a number of changes including a forced one. England were dealt a body blow after the Lord's Test as their vice-captain and No. 3 batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of the series with a dislocated shoulder he sustained at Lord's.

Since Pope is ruled out, young sensation Harry Brook is set to be promoted to No. 3 as former captain Joe Root will continue to bat at his preferred slot of No. 4. The one vacant spot in the batting line-up will be filled by two all-rounders Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes. Woakes will play his first Test since 2021 and also his first one under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era. Woakes replaced James Anderson in the side, who has been rested for the third Test.

Anderson returned just two wickets in the first two Tests on rather flat surfaces produced at Edgbaston and then at Lord's. Alongside Anderson, two-Test-old Josh Tongue has also been rested following a short turnaround between the second and third games.

Tongue has been replaced by the pace ace Mark Wood, who missed the first two Tests due to a dodgy elbow. Wood last played a competitive game on April 15 in IPL 2023 for Lucknow Super Giants before leaving the T20 tournament early for the birth of his child. England were waiting for Wood to be fully fit before unleashing him at Headingley, which has been a fortress for the home side in the last few years.

The rest of the side remains the same with both Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson retaining their places. Ben Stokes and Co. will hope that these changes have a positive impact given Headingley Test is do-or-die for them as they have to win at any cost.

England's playing XI for the third Ashes Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood

Latest Cricket News