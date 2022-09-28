Arshdeep Singh leaves behind Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi to top this list, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Arshdeep Singh in action

It has been just three months since Arshdeep Singh made his debut in international cricket. In these three months, he has played an important role for Team India.

Arshdeep has become one of the most reliable bowlers of India in the shortest format of the game as a death bowler. The 23-year-old has surpassed India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi to be the most economical bowler in the death overs of T20Is in the year 2022. The list includes bowlers who have bowled at least 50 balls.

Arshdeep Singh has conceded runs at an economy of just 6.70 in the death overs of T20 Internationals in 2022. Kane Richardson is second on this list, who has given away runs at an economy of 7.45. On the other hand, Tendai Chatara of Zimbabwe ranks at number three. His economy is 7.62 in 2022.

In the first T20I match of the series against the Proteas in Thiruvananthapuram, Arshdeep Singh made the South African batters struggle.

Arshdeep dismissed the Proteas' top order with three wickets in the second over of the game. The Indian fast bowler made wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock his first victim at a score of one run. Rilee Rossouw, who came to bat at number three, became his second victim. On the very next ball, Arshdeep sent dangerous batsman David Miller back to the hut.

Due to the tremendous bowling of the young Indian fast bowler, South Africa's team could only manage 106 runs and eight wickets in 20 overs in this match. In this match, Arshdeep took three wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs at an economy of 8.

