Arre WC jeetne ke baad phodo: Distracted by firecrackers, Rohit Sharma comes up with hilarious reply - WATCH

Team India won their first multi-nation tournament since Rohit Sharma took over as the captain of the national side last year, beating Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo on Sunday, September 17 rather comprehensively. Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan batting with six wickets as the hosts fell like nine pins skittling out for just 50, the lowest score in ODI Asia Cup history.

While the Asia Cup was a major tournament, it was only a dress rehearsal for the World Cup, which is the bigger and probably an event important prize and skipper Rohit Sharma surely acknowledged that in his press conference in his own unique style.

As soon as the Indian team won the Asia Cup, the firecrackers were up in the air being burst in Colombo celebrating India's win. The celebration continued long after India's win even when the post-match press conference was going on.

Rohit was responding to a question on how the team has readied itself for the World Cup and boxes ticked during the Asia Cup ahead of the Australia series and then the World Cup. In the middle of his answer, the firecrackers noise was loudly heard in the press room and Rohit had to stop for a few seconds. As soon as the noise got over, Rohit came up with a hilarious response saying, "Arre World Cup jeetne ke baad phodo yeh sab (Burst all this after we win the World Cup)" leaving everyone in the room in splits.

Rohit continued on with his response but not before lighting up the room.

Watch the video here:

As Rohit mentioned, they were challenged on different surfaces against different bowling attacks and winning the tournament shows that they are on the right path and would hope to continue doing whatever they are doing correctly in the Australia ODIs and the World Cup.

